Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $69.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

