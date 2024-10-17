Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
