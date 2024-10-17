VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.23 ($6.13) and traded as high as GBX 482.50 ($6.30). VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 205,543 shares traded.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £709.39 million, a P/E ratio of 626.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 469.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 478.80.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

(Get Free Report)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.