Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 827,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,062,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.