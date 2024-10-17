Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Visa by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $287.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.74. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $525.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

