Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $44.18 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

