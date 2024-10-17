Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 12,724 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 260,795 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $219.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.85 and a 1-year high of $220.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

