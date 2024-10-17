Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 19,499 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.