Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

MPWR opened at $904.94 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $899.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at $56,053,481.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

