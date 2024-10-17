Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.08% of AECOM worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 102.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,717.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,191.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.