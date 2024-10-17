Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 20.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 66,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

