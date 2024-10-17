Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 78 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MSCI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $607.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.64.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

