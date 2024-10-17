Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 102,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,350,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $223.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average is $204.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

