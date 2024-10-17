VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

VOXX International Stock Down 2.4 %

VOXX stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at VOXX International

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in VOXX International by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.