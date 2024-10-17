Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

VYGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $430.26 million, a P/E ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

