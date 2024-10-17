Voyager Token (VGX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,944,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,690,851 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.vgxfoundation.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
