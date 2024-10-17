Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.40-$1.80 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

