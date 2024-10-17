Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $651.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

