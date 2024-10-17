Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Robert Millner Purchases 20,000 Shares

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner purchased 20,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.07 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of A$701,360.00 ($470,711.41).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert Millner purchased 15,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.07 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$526,020.00 ($353,033.56).

On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Millner acquired 37,500 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$35.29 ($23.68) per share, with a total value of A$1,323,187.50 ($888,045.30).

On Friday, September 27th, Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.78 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,333,892.62).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.