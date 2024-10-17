Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICON Public (ICLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ: ICLR) recently:

10/15/2024 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – ICON Public is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $383.00 to $363.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $368.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – ICON Public was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2024 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/18/2024 – ICON Public is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – ICON Public had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2024 – ICON Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $383.00 price target on the stock.

ICON Public stock opened at $293.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.72. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $221.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

