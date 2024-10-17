Wells Fargo & Company Raises Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $66.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

LNT opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

