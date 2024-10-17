Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). Westminster Group shares last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03), with a volume of 396,646 shares changing hands.

Westminster Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of £7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.67.

About Westminster Group

(Get Free Report)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.