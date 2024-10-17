Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 168,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,034,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

