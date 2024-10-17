Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of WINA traded up $14.05 on Thursday, hitting $390.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.37. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Winmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,125.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.