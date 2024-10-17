Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 685 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

