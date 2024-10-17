Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 592 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

AXON opened at $433.83 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $199.29 and a one year high of $440.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

