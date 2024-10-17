Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 49.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,356 shares of company stock worth $79,180,338. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

