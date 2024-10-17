Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2 %

CMG stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

