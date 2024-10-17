Wrapped Pulse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.61 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $451.69 million and $8.61 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00251429 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,685,250,209,379 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,693,470,715,707.464. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005262 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $13,691,494.00 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.