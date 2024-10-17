Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.01 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $451.55 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,685,250,209,379 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,693,470,715,707.464. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005262 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $13,691,494.00 traded over the last 24 hours.”

