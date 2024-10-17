Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
