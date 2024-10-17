Zebec Network Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $68.92 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,014,393,000 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 65,014,393,000.050415 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00108391 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,752,265.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

