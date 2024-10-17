Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Zoetis by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $194.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

