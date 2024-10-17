ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $42.62 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Corteva worth $42,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corteva by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after buying an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 700.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,139,297 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,238,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

