ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.67 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.