ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 726.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

