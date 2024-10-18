0x Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 5% against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $282.20 million and $17.61 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00249735 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,396,563 tokens. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

