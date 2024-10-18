1,065 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 96.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,623.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,905 shares of company stock valued at $895,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $213.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.01. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

