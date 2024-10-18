12,500 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.