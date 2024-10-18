14,867 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 41.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 27,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 496.3% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

