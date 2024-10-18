1,816 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.69. The company had a trading volume of 380,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

