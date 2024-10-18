3,101 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.