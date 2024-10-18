343 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $217,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $609.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $614.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

