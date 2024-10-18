3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

