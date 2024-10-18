4,793 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WSM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,655. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $174.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.