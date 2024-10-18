4,793 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WSM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,655. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $174.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
See Also
