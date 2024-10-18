53,368 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 445,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 148,927 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

