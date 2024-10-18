6,187 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 471.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 395.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 182.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,590 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $112.95. 226,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,029. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.