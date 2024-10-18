6,742 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 15.7% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

