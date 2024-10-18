6,991 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 245.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 218,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

