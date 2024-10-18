6,991 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 245.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 218,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.