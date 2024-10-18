848 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 655.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.